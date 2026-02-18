Tragic Crash Unveils Illegal Liquor Smuggling in Gujarat
Two men from Rajasthan died in a crash involving an SUV filled with 677 liquor bottles in Gujarat's Vav-Tharad district. The vehicle rammed into a tree after the driver lost control. The incident highlights ongoing challenges posed by Gujarat’s liquor prohibition and links to smuggling operations.
An SUV carrying 677 bottles of liquor crashed into a tree in Gujarat's Vav-Tharad district on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two men, police reported. The investigation has spotlighted illicit liquor activities in the prohibition-bound state, with charges filed under the Prohibition Act.
The accident happened around 7:30 am when the driver allegedly lost control, causing the vehicle to ram into a tree. The victims, Kanaram Rabari (30) and Pintu Bajirana (28), were traveling from Piluda to Karbun village. Both were instantly killed in the collision, according to Tharad Police Inspector A T Patel.
The SUV, discovered with duplicate number plates, suggests a deliberate attempt to evade police. Bajirana's previous criminal record under the Prohibition Act adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation as authorities continue searching for connections within illegal smuggling networks.
