Tragic Crash Unveils Illegal Liquor Smuggling in Gujarat

An SUV carrying 677 bottles of liquor crashed into a tree in Gujarat's Vav-Tharad district on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two men, police reported. The investigation has spotlighted illicit liquor activities in the prohibition-bound state, with charges filed under the Prohibition Act.

The accident happened around 7:30 am when the driver allegedly lost control, causing the vehicle to ram into a tree. The victims, Kanaram Rabari (30) and Pintu Bajirana (28), were traveling from Piluda to Karbun village. Both were instantly killed in the collision, according to Tharad Police Inspector A T Patel.

The SUV, discovered with duplicate number plates, suggests a deliberate attempt to evade police. Bajirana's previous criminal record under the Prohibition Act adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation as authorities continue searching for connections within illegal smuggling networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)