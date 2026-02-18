Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes BJP Defectors as 'Insignificant'

Gaurav Gogoi, the Assam Congress president, addressed the media on Wednesday, calling out those who defected to the BJP as politically 'insignificant.' He specifically cited former state Congress chief Bhupen Borah's likely switch to the BJP, saying it would make little difference in the political landscape.

Gogoi also challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to engage in a debate on Hinduism, questioning the CM's grasp of the religion. He drew parallels between Sarma and Jinnah, criticizing Sarma for allegedly exploiting Hindu identity for political gains.

The Congress leader contended that the internal dynamics within the party would dominate the upcoming assembly elections, dismissing Borah's departure as inconsequential to their electoral success. Gogoi further pointed out the inconsistency in Sarma's political statements regarding Borah and the allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)