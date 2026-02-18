Left Menu

Mani Shankar Aiyar's Political Identities: Gandhian Roots to Rajivian Influence

Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar distinguished himself as a 'Gandhian', 'Nehruvian', and 'Rajivian', but not a 'Rahulian' due to generational and experiential distances from Rahul Gandhi. His remarks about Kerala politics and estrangement from the Congress have sparked controversy. The party distanced itself from his comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:55 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has asserted his adherence to Gandhian, Nehruvian, and Rajivian ideals, while distancing himself from being a 'Rahulian', citing age and political distance from Rahul Gandhi.

Aiyar also sparked a row by expressing confidence in CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan's continued leadership in Kerala, at a seminar inaugurated by Vijayan.

The Congress party has dissociated itself from Aiyar's remarks, noting his lack of formal ties with the party in recent years, while reaffirming their political ambitions in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

