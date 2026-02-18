Mani Shankar Aiyar's Political Identities: Gandhian Roots to Rajivian Influence

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has asserted his adherence to Gandhian, Nehruvian, and Rajivian ideals, while distancing himself from being a 'Rahulian', citing age and political distance from Rahul Gandhi.

Aiyar also sparked a row by expressing confidence in CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan's continued leadership in Kerala, at a seminar inaugurated by Vijayan.

The Congress party has dissociated itself from Aiyar's remarks, noting his lack of formal ties with the party in recent years, while reaffirming their political ambitions in Kerala.

