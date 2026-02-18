Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Election Intrigue

The BJP and BJD are set to secure seats in Odisha's Rajya Sabha elections, while the fourth seat remains contested. With electoral arithmetic in play, alliances and negotiations will be key. The Congress seeks to form strategic partnerships to prevent BJP dominance. Political maneuvers are intensifying as the election date approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:22 IST
The political landscape in Odisha is heating up as the state gears up for the Rajya Sabha elections. The ruling BJP is expected to secure two seats, while the opposition BJD is likely to claim one. However, the contest for the fourth seat remains wide open, sparking strategic maneuvers among the parties.

With the Election Commission announcing biennial polls across 10 states, including Odisha, on March 16, parties are under pressure. The BJP, with 79 MLAs and support from three Independents, is positioned well. Meanwhile, the BJD holds 48 seats post-suspensions, while the Congress, despite possessing 14 MLAs, faces a tough battle.

The fourth seat's outcome hinges on potential alliances. The Congress is courting the BJD, suggesting mutual backing to thwart BJP's ambitions. Odisha Congress leader Rama Chandra Kadam is engaged in talks with BJD's Naveen Patnaik, seeking collaboration. However, the BJP remains optimistic, anticipating a surprise upset in the final seat count.

