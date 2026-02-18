Global Events Diary: February 18 to April 13
The global events diary outlines important international happenings from February 18 to April 13, including high-level leadership meetings, cultural events like the Berlin International Film Festival, and critical political gatherings such as the EU Foreign Affairs Council. These events highlight ongoing global diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges.
The global landscape is teeming with significant events over the coming months, according to the latest international diary.
Key highlights include dialogues between Russian and Cuban foreign ministers in Moscow, Pedro Sánchez's trip to India, and leaders gathering for the E5 security summit in Krakow.
Meanwhile, cultural milestones such as the Berlin International Film Festival and London Fashion Week are also on the horizon, showcasing a blend of diplomacy and artistry on the world stage.
