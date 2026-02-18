Left Menu

Global Events Diary: February 18 to April 13

The global events diary outlines important international happenings from February 18 to April 13, including high-level leadership meetings, cultural events like the Berlin International Film Festival, and critical political gatherings such as the EU Foreign Affairs Council. These events highlight ongoing global diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:08 IST
Global Events Diary: February 18 to April 13
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global landscape is teeming with significant events over the coming months, according to the latest international diary.

Key highlights include dialogues between Russian and Cuban foreign ministers in Moscow, Pedro Sánchez's trip to India, and leaders gathering for the E5 security summit in Krakow.

Meanwhile, cultural milestones such as the Berlin International Film Festival and London Fashion Week are also on the horizon, showcasing a blend of diplomacy and artistry on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad to Lead in Green Energy with Carbon Footprint Measurement Initiative

Hyderabad to Lead in Green Energy with Carbon Footprint Measurement Initiati...

 India
2
HUL Bets Big on Premium Growth with Rs 2,000 Crore Investment

HUL Bets Big on Premium Growth with Rs 2,000 Crore Investment

 India
3
Delhi Tragedy Sparks Legal and Emotional Fallout

Delhi Tragedy Sparks Legal and Emotional Fallout

 India
4
Wall Street Rises as AI Worries Ease and Investors Await Fed Insights

Wall Street Rises as AI Worries Ease and Investors Await Fed Insights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026