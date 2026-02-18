Left Menu

Canadian Legislator's Defection Boosts Liberals' Parliamentary Hopes

A Canadian Conservative legislator, Matt Jeneroux, has defected to the ruling Liberals, potentially aiding Prime Minister Mark Carney's aim for a parliamentary majority. With the Liberals now holding 169 seats, only three short of a majority, by-elections for vacant seats could further solidify their position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:12 IST
Canadian Legislator's Defection Boosts Liberals' Parliamentary Hopes

A Canadian Conservative legislator shocked the political landscape by defecting to the ruling Liberal Party on Wednesday. This move offers Prime Minister Mark Carney an opportunity to secure a majority in Parliament.

Through a social media announcement, Prime Minister Carney confirmed that Matt Jeneroux will join the Liberals in the House of Commons. The defection gives the Liberals 169 of the 343 seats, leaving them just three short of a majority.

Currently, by-elections are anticipated in three vacant Liberal-held seats. Wins in these by-elections could provide the ruling party a decisive majority, marking a significant shift in Canadian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & controlled data, other ensures affordable, accessible AI.

World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & c...

 Global
2
Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this y...

 Global
3
Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

 India
4
Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026