Canadian Legislator's Defection Boosts Liberals' Parliamentary Hopes
A Canadian Conservative legislator, Matt Jeneroux, has defected to the ruling Liberals, potentially aiding Prime Minister Mark Carney's aim for a parliamentary majority. With the Liberals now holding 169 seats, only three short of a majority, by-elections for vacant seats could further solidify their position.
A Canadian Conservative legislator shocked the political landscape by defecting to the ruling Liberal Party on Wednesday. This move offers Prime Minister Mark Carney an opportunity to secure a majority in Parliament.
Through a social media announcement, Prime Minister Carney confirmed that Matt Jeneroux will join the Liberals in the House of Commons. The defection gives the Liberals 169 of the 343 seats, leaving them just three short of a majority.
Currently, by-elections are anticipated in three vacant Liberal-held seats. Wins in these by-elections could provide the ruling party a decisive majority, marking a significant shift in Canadian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
