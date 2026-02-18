Peru's Political Chessboard: New Leadership Amidst Tumult
Peru's Congress is set to elect its eighth president in a decade after Jose Jeri's ousting. Four candidates, largely unfamiliar to the public, compete to lead the nation until July's transfer of power. The choice reflects ongoing political instability driven by legislative power struggles and accusations against Jeri.
Peru's Congress is preparing to elect its eighth president in a decade, following the ousting of the recently installed leader, Jose Jeri. Four largely unknown lawmakers are vying for the presidency, tasked with steering the country until July when a general election will decisively transfer power.
This ongoing turmoil in Peru's political arena underscores a systemic crisis characterized by a lack of legislative majority, leading to frequent changes in leadership. Lawmakers have made extensive use of a constitutional clause on 'permanent moral incapacity' to justify removals, the latest being Jeri, who spent just four months in office.
Amidst these political maneuverings, allegations against Jeri regarding undisclosed dealings with Chinese businesses, including a state contractor, have sparked investigations. Four candidates have emerged for the interim presidency, with Maria del Carmen Alva and Hector Acuna considered frontrunners. Peru's next leader will face pressing challenges, notably rising crime rates and the demand for transparent elections.
