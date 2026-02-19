FCC Clears Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance Amid Indecency Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has requested the transcripts of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show from NBC, part of Comcast, following concerns raised by a Republican lawmaker over possible federal indecency violations.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez revealed she examined the performance scripts, primarily in Spanish, and found no breaches of FCC regulations, dismissing any basis for punitive action against the broadcasters. Neither Comcast nor NBC offered immediate comments on the situation.

President Donald Trump criticized the performance's language and content on social media, branding it as disrespectful to America. However, despite these criticisms, the FCC does not intend to further pursue the case unless new evidence emerges, according to inside sources.

