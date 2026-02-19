Left Menu

FCC Clears Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance Amid Indecency Concerns

The FCC investigated Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show after a Republican lawmaker suggested potential indecency violations. After reviewing the performance transcripts, Commissioner Anna Gomez found no regulatory breaches. Despite criticism from figures like President Trump, the FCC will not pursue further actions without new evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:09 IST
Bad Bunny

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has requested the transcripts of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show from NBC, part of Comcast, following concerns raised by a Republican lawmaker over possible federal indecency violations.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez revealed she examined the performance scripts, primarily in Spanish, and found no breaches of FCC regulations, dismissing any basis for punitive action against the broadcasters. Neither Comcast nor NBC offered immediate comments on the situation.

President Donald Trump criticized the performance's language and content on social media, branding it as disrespectful to America. However, despite these criticisms, the FCC does not intend to further pursue the case unless new evidence emerges, according to inside sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

