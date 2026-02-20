Left Menu

Security Tightened in Kashmir for Vice President's Visit

IGP Kashmir V K Birdi reviewed security measures in the Valley for Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's visit to the University of Kashmir's 21st convocation. Senior officers discussed plans to counter potential threats, focusing on intelligence, infrastructure security, and patrolling.

In preparation for Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's impending visit to the University of Kashmir for its 21st convocation, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi convened a high-level meeting on Friday to evaluate security measures across the Valley.

According to a police spokesperson, senior officials from various security and intelligence agencies participated in the meeting, where comprehensive security plans were presented. The objective was to ensure that robust arrangements were in place for the VVIP visit.

Birdi emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance against potential terrorist threats, enhancing intelligence efforts, and securing critical infrastructure. The meeting also addressed the deployment of counter-insurgency teams and quick reaction units, ensuring readiness for any unforeseen incidents. Officers were instructed to ramp up 24/7 patrols and strengthen surveillance at key access points.

