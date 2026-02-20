Amit Shah's Vigilant Walk: Strengthening Borders in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an inspection of the India-Bangladesh border situated in Assam's Cachar district. During his visit, he was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior officials.

Shah interacted with officers and soldiers at the Nathanpur Border Outpost, lauding their relentless dedication to national security despite the complex geographical terrain. His presence underscored the commitment to ensuring that illegal entries are decisively thwarted.

In addition to reviewing security protocols along the boundary, Shah paid tribute to fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the BSF camp's martyrs' memorial and further symbolized his visit by planting a banyan tree near the border zone.

