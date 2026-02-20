Left Menu

Amit Shah's Vigilant Walk: Strengthening Borders in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspected the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district, accompanied by local officials. He praised the BSF's efforts to secure the challenging terrain and reviewed security arrangements to prevent illegal crossings. Shah also honored martyrs with a wreath and planted a banyan tree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nathanpur | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:51 IST
Amit Shah's Vigilant Walk: Strengthening Borders in Assam
border
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an inspection of the India-Bangladesh border situated in Assam's Cachar district. During his visit, he was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior officials.

Shah interacted with officers and soldiers at the Nathanpur Border Outpost, lauding their relentless dedication to national security despite the complex geographical terrain. His presence underscored the commitment to ensuring that illegal entries are decisively thwarted.

In addition to reviewing security protocols along the boundary, Shah paid tribute to fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the BSF camp's martyrs' memorial and further symbolized his visit by planting a banyan tree near the border zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026