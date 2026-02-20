Oman's Batting Lineup No Match for Australian Bowlers

In the T20 World Cup match held on Friday, Australia's bowling prowess was too much for Oman to handle. Oman was skittled out for just 104 runs within 16.2 overs.

The standout performance came from Adam Zampa, who claimed four crucial wickets, dismantling Oman's batting order. His efforts were well-supported by Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell.

Despite a brief resistance from Wasim Ali, who scored 32 runs, Oman failed to build significant partnerships, ultimately succumbing to the disciplined Australian attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)