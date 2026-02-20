Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Power in Landmark Ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated former President Donald Trump's tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, stating he exceeded his authority. The landmark 6-3 ruling underscores the limits of executive power and will significantly impact global trade and U.S. economic policy.
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a decisive blow to former President Donald Trump's tariff policies on Friday, declaring that his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) surpassed executive authority. Chief Justice John Roberts penned the opinion, which saw a 6-3 decision striking down the tariffs and impacting the global economy.
The ruling stated Trump's application of the 1977 law was not meant to authorize the imposition of tariffs. The decision has been celebrated by Democrats and industry groups, noting it halts Trump's aggressive unilateral trade measures that have long strained international relations and U.S. markets.
While the Biden administration now faces unresolved questions related to trade policy moving forward, dissenting voices argue this decision might sow confusion in ongoing trade agreements. Nonetheless, the judgment reinforces the necessity of congressional approval for significant economic actions by the executive branch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift
Supreme Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Tariff Tactics, Sparks Global Trade Uncertainty
Supreme Court Ruling: A Boost for Global Trade Stability
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs, Shifting Global Trade Dynamics
German Business Leaders Sound Alarm on China's Global Trade Practices