Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Power in Landmark Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated former President Donald Trump's tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, stating he exceeded his authority. The landmark 6-3 ruling underscores the limits of executive power and will significantly impact global trade and U.S. economic policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a decisive blow to former President Donald Trump's tariff policies on Friday, declaring that his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) surpassed executive authority. Chief Justice John Roberts penned the opinion, which saw a 6-3 decision striking down the tariffs and impacting the global economy.

The ruling stated Trump's application of the 1977 law was not meant to authorize the imposition of tariffs. The decision has been celebrated by Democrats and industry groups, noting it halts Trump's aggressive unilateral trade measures that have long strained international relations and U.S. markets.

While the Biden administration now faces unresolved questions related to trade policy moving forward, dissenting voices argue this decision might sow confusion in ongoing trade agreements. Nonetheless, the judgment reinforces the necessity of congressional approval for significant economic actions by the executive branch.

