Hemant Katare Steps Down as Deputy Leader of Opposition

Hemant Katare, Congress MLA, resigned as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly to focus on his Ater constituency and family. The resignation is under consideration and does not affect his membership in the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:28 IST
  India

Hemant Katare, a Congress MLA, announced his resignation from the role of Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Friday. Citing his need to concentrate on his constituency of Ater in Bhind and his family, Katare's decision was conveyed through a resignation letter to the top leadership of the Congress party.

Despite concerns of discord, state party organizational general secretary Sanjay Kamble clarified that Katare's resignation was unrelated to any disagreements with the current Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar. Katare affirmed his commitment to the Congress party and its values, indicating that his step back was purely due to personal circumstances.

The decision to accept or reject Katare's resignation rests with the state Congress president and the party leadership. Though Kamble expressed skepticism over the acceptance of the resignation, suggesting that the party might urge Katare to maintain his current position while continuing his work for the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

