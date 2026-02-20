Uttar Pradesh 2026-27 Budget: A Prelude to Polls

The Uttar Pradesh Legislature has approved a Rs 9.13-lakh crore Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, signaling the final comprehensive financial plan of the Yogi Adityanath administration before the high-stakes assembly elections next year. The Budget was passed by voice vote in both legislative houses on Friday.

With State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presenting the financial blueprint that features a 12.2 percent increase over the previous fiscal outlay, the session saw active participation and constructive discourse. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside opposition and leaders across the political spectrum, commended the session's smooth proceedings.

The session, inaugurated by Governor Anandiben Patel on February 9, endured ten sittings, amounting to over 75 hours of legislative work. The Uttar Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2026, was unanimously passed as a money bill after prior approval by the Assembly, indicating a unified legislative front ahead of the impending elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)