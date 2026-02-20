Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh 2026-27 Budget: A Prelude to Polls

The Uttar Pradesh Legislature passed a Rs 9.13-lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 by voice vote, marking the last full Budget before upcoming assembly elections. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled it with a 12.2% increase from the previous year. The session, led by various state leaders, concluded successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh 2026-27 Budget: A Prelude to Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Legislature has approved a Rs 9.13-lakh crore Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, signaling the final comprehensive financial plan of the Yogi Adityanath administration before the high-stakes assembly elections next year. The Budget was passed by voice vote in both legislative houses on Friday.

With State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presenting the financial blueprint that features a 12.2 percent increase over the previous fiscal outlay, the session saw active participation and constructive discourse. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside opposition and leaders across the political spectrum, commended the session's smooth proceedings.

The session, inaugurated by Governor Anandiben Patel on February 9, endured ten sittings, amounting to over 75 hours of legislative work. The Uttar Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2026, was unanimously passed as a money bill after prior approval by the Assembly, indicating a unified legislative front ahead of the impending elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026