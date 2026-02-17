Hindi and AI: Harmonizing Language for a Developed India 2047

The 13th report of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, unveiled on Tuesday, puts a spotlight on the strategic integration of Hindi into artificial intelligence and mechanical devices, while ensuring harmony with regional languages. This report falls under the larger vision of 'Developed India 2047', officials have stated.

The report, presented to President Droupadi Murmu by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, explores key topics such as 'Harmony between the Official Language Hindi and Regional Languages' and 'Language Hindi in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Mechanical Devices'. The Department of Official Language revealed these insights on the platform X.

Initially established in January 1976, the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language comprises 30 members elected from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Chaired by Amit Shah, the committee aims at formulating language policies conducive to technological progress and national cohesion.

