Left Menu

Bridging Language Barriers: Kerala Governor's Vision for Inclusive Hindi

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar suggests the resistance to Hindi in parts of India may stem from its vocabulary, which includes Urdu and Persian words. He proposes a solution in Sanskrit-based vocabulary to enhance understanding and inclusivity across regions. Arlekar emphasizes linguistic commonalities to unite India's diverse languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:55 IST
Bridging Language Barriers: Kerala Governor's Vision for Inclusive Hindi
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has proposed a linguistic approach to ease Hindi resistance in parts of India, particularly the south. Speaking at a linguistic event, he argued that contemporary Hindi often incorporates Urdu and Persian vocabulary, potentially creating accessibility issues.

Arlekar suggested employing a Sanskrit-based vocabulary—in a form he termed as 'Sanskrit-prachur Hindi'—to make the language more inclusive and comprehensible across different regions. This approach, he believes, would reduce resistance by removing the vocabulary barriers rather than imposing linguistic uniformity.

Highlighting India's linguistic diversity as a strength, Arlekar underscored the cultural and historical ties of Indian languages through their Sanskrit roots. He encouraged scholars to find linguistic connections and promote understanding, emphasizing that shared language elements could bridge regional divides, furthering national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PACL Ponzi Scam

ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PAC...

 India
2
Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

 India
4
BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026