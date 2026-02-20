Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare at AI Summit Amid Protests

A protest led by the BJP's Yuva Morcha took place outside Rahul Gandhi's residence, responding to a shirtless demonstration by Congress's youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. Slogans were shouted, and an effigy was torched. The protest highlights ongoing political tensions between BJP and Congress.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha staged the protest near Gandhi's home on Sunehri Bagh Road. The demonstration stemmed from Congress youth wearing slogan-bearing T-shirts against the government and the India-US trade Deal at the AI Summit, before police intervened, arresting four Indian Youth Congress leaders.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized the Congress's actions at the summit, condemning them as attempts to tarnish India's growing global image. He accused the Congress of being unsettled by the country's increasing influence, suggesting repeated disruptive tactics as witnessed at the AI Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

