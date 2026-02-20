Political Tensions Flare at AI Summit Amid Protests
A protest led by the BJP's Yuva Morcha took place outside Rahul Gandhi's residence, responding to a shirtless demonstration by Congress's youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. Slogans were shouted, and an effigy was torched. The protest highlights ongoing political tensions between BJP and Congress.
- Country:
- India
A confrontation unfolded as BJP's Yuva Morcha demonstrated outside Rahul Gandhi's residence, incited by a shirtless protest by Congress's youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. Participants chanted slogans and torched an effigy, emphasizing the rising political tensions between India's prominent parties.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha staged the protest near Gandhi's home on Sunehri Bagh Road. The demonstration stemmed from Congress youth wearing slogan-bearing T-shirts against the government and the India-US trade Deal at the AI Summit, before police intervened, arresting four Indian Youth Congress leaders.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized the Congress's actions at the summit, condemning them as attempts to tarnish India's growing global image. He accused the Congress of being unsettled by the country's increasing influence, suggesting repeated disruptive tactics as witnessed at the AI Summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- protest
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- AI Impact Summit
- politics
- India
- Youth Congress
- Delhi
- demonstration
ALSO READ
Trump's Trade Triumph: India Deal On Amidst Supreme Court Ruling
Venus Williams Makes Triumphant Return to Indian Wells
India AI Impact Summit 2026: A Triumph for Global AI Collaboration
RBI Governor Optimistic About India's Resilient Economy Amid Global Uncertainties
South Africa Gears Up for T20 World Cup Clash Against India