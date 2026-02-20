India's AI Content Labelling Sparks Global Interest

Several countries have praised India's mandate for clear labelling of AI-generated content, as IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday when updated IT rules came into effect. These regulations target the misuse of AI in creating deceptive and harmful content on social media platforms.

The rules require permanent metadata or identifiers in AI content, outlaw illegal content, and shorten grievance redressal timelines, amid growing concern over AI-generated deepfakes and misleading videos. Speaking at the India AI Summit, Vaishnaw highlighted India's pioneering step in AI regulation.

The initiative aims to help users identify whether content is real or synthetically produced. There has been a rise in AI abuse, and the new rules demand faster content takedowns and accountability from platforms. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, have been amended accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)