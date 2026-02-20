Left Menu

India's AI Content Labelling Sparks Global Interest

India mandates labelling for AI-generated content to curb misuse, fostering praise from other nations. New IT rules enforce metadata embedding and illegal content bans. The initiative aims to empower users in distinguishing real from synthetic content, with global interest in adopting similar regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:27 IST
India's AI Content Labelling Sparks Global Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several countries have praised India's mandate for clear labelling of AI-generated content, as IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday when updated IT rules came into effect. These regulations target the misuse of AI in creating deceptive and harmful content on social media platforms.

The rules require permanent metadata or identifiers in AI content, outlaw illegal content, and shorten grievance redressal timelines, amid growing concern over AI-generated deepfakes and misleading videos. Speaking at the India AI Summit, Vaishnaw highlighted India's pioneering step in AI regulation.

The initiative aims to help users identify whether content is real or synthetically produced. There has been a rise in AI abuse, and the new rules demand faster content takedowns and accountability from platforms. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, have been amended accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026