BJP President Criticizes Congress Over AI Impact Summit Protest

In a sharp rebuke, BJP President Nitin Nabin on Friday targeted the Congress for a protest staged inside the AI Impact Summit venue in Delhi. The protest, led by Indian Youth Congress members, involved a 'shirtless' demonstration against government policies and the India-US trade agreement.

Nabin, speaking to a gathering of industrialists, chartered accountants, and entrepreneurs from Gujarat, criticized the Congress's involvement. The protest, he claims, is an example of political forces previously influenced by urban Naxalism now having become a part of it.

He further emphasized that such actions tarnish India's global image and hinder its progress. His comments followed an incident that involved protestors holding t-shirts with slogans against the present administration and its policies.

