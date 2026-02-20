BJP President Criticizes Congress Over AI Impact Summit Protest
BJP President Nitin Nabin criticized the Congress following a protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. He accused the party of being influenced by urban Naxalism after a group of Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the government and the India-US trade deal.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, BJP President Nitin Nabin on Friday targeted the Congress for a protest staged inside the AI Impact Summit venue in Delhi. The protest, led by Indian Youth Congress members, involved a 'shirtless' demonstration against government policies and the India-US trade agreement.
Nabin, speaking to a gathering of industrialists, chartered accountants, and entrepreneurs from Gujarat, criticized the Congress's involvement. The protest, he claims, is an example of political forces previously influenced by urban Naxalism now having become a part of it.
He further emphasized that such actions tarnish India's global image and hinder its progress. His comments followed an incident that involved protestors holding t-shirts with slogans against the present administration and its policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy
Delhi Police arrested four Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit, says official.
India-US trade deal set to be inked soon: US ambassador Sergio Gor.
Congress Launches Campaign Against India-US Trade Deal
India-US Trade Deal Safeguards Farmers' Interests