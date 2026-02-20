Political Turmoil in Andhra Pradesh: The Tirupati Temple Controversy

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council was the scene of a fierce showdown between ruling and opposition members, spurred by the alleged display of images of Sri Venkateswara Swamy by YSRCP members. This catalyzed the session's temporary adjournment by Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju.

The controversy erupted after Raju dismissed a request by opposition leaders Kumba Ravi Babu, D Madhava Rao, and S Mangamma for a discussion on the issue of Tirupati laddu prasadam and Indapur Dairy. The latter is claimed to be connected to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's family business, Heritage Foods, which supplies ghee to the TTD, the body managing the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.

In response, Finance Minister P Keshav labeled the display as objectionable and provoking, urging the preservation of dignity and responsibility. Simultaneously, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy charged Naidu with obstructing discussions on Indapur Dairy, alleging its ties with Heritage Foods and their business interests with the TTD.

(With inputs from agencies.)