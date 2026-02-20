Trump Weighs Limited Strikes Amid Iran Nuclear Negotiations

President Donald Trump indicated on Friday the potential for limited strikes against Iran, as nuclear negotiations continue between the US and Tehran. This comes as Iran prepares to present a draft deal within days, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In response to a question about military action, Trump said he is considering such options. Meanwhile, Araghchi expressed hope for serious negotiations on the deal text to commence soon, despite escalating tensions and a significant US military build-up in the Middle East.

While negotiations have stalled over broader US and Israeli demands, Araghchi claimed that zero uranium enrichment is not currently a negotiation point. In contrast, a White House official reiterated the US stance against Iran having nuclear weapons capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)