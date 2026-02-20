Left Menu

Trump Weighs Limited Strikes Amid Iran Nuclear Negotiations

President Donald Trump has suggested he is considering limited military strikes against Iran as the two nations engage in nuclear negotiations. Iran anticipates finalizing a draft deal with the US soon. Both countries have prepared for either war or peace amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:08 IST
Trump Weighs Limited Strikes Amid Iran Nuclear Negotiations
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump indicated on Friday the potential for limited strikes against Iran, as nuclear negotiations continue between the US and Tehran. This comes as Iran prepares to present a draft deal within days, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In response to a question about military action, Trump said he is considering such options. Meanwhile, Araghchi expressed hope for serious negotiations on the deal text to commence soon, despite escalating tensions and a significant US military build-up in the Middle East.

While negotiations have stalled over broader US and Israeli demands, Araghchi claimed that zero uranium enrichment is not currently a negotiation point. In contrast, a White House official reiterated the US stance against Iran having nuclear weapons capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026