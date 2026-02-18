Festo Unveils Global Capability Centre in India to Propel Industry 4.0

Festo, a renowned automation technology company, has unveiled its new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru to expedite advancements in Industry 4.0, automation, and smart manufacturing. With a sprawling area of 71,000 square feet, the facility is poised to house 600 skilled professionals, the company stated on Wednesday.

The GCC marks a significant step in Festo's 40-year journey in India, embodying a strategic investment in the region. The centre is expected to act as a hub for advanced engineering, digital solutions, software development, and data analytics, supporting Festo's global objectives of process optimization and innovation.

According to Managing Director Ravi Sastry, the GCC aligns with Festo's vision for sustainable automation and is positioned to drive global research and development initiatives while tapping into India's vast technical and engineering expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)