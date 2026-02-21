Mizoram CM Pays Tribute to Late Manipur Legislator Vungzagin Valte
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma mourns the death of Vungzagin Valte, BJP MLA from Manipur, acknowledging his contributions to the Zo community. Valte, who passed away due to injuries from a mob attack amid ethnic violence, was praised for his commitment to public service and bridging diverse communities.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Vungzagin Valte, the BJP MLA from Manipur's Thanlon constituency, calling it a ''tragic loss'' for the Zo community across the Northeast.
Valte, a seasoned politician and former Manipur minister, succumbed to injuries sustained during ethnic violence in Manipur in 2023. Lalduhoma hailed Valte's unwavering commitment to public service, highlighting his courage and compassion for the voiceless.
The chief minister criticized the attack on Valte and praised his efforts to promote mutual respect among diverse communities. Valte's legacy includes recognition of Zomi Nam Ni as a restricted holiday in Manipur, affirming cultural dignity for the Zo people.
