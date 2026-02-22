Tensions Rise in Nepal's Gaur Municipality: Indefinite Curfew Imposed After Community Clashes

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in the Gaur municipality of Nepal's Madhesh province following violent clashes between two communities. The decision came after a series of escalating confrontations, initially sparked by a dispute during a wedding procession on Thursday evening.

The clashes resulted in at least eight individuals, including two police officers, suffering injuries. On Saturday, a prohibitory order was initially in effect from 1 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., but incidents prompted an extension to curb further violence. The District Administration Office has enforced restrictions under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act.

Authorities have deployed hundreds of riot police and suspended public movement and gatherings in the affected area. This prohibition will continue indefinitely as tensions in Gaur persist, impacting the daily lives of local residents while officials work to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)