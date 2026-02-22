Tensions Rise in Nepal's Gaur Municipality: Indefinite Curfew Imposed After Community Clashes
An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Gaur, a municipality in Nepal's Madhesh province, after clashes erupted between two communities. Initial tensions flared during a wedding procession, leading to a series of conflicts and injuries. Authorities have restricted movement and assemblies to ensure safety and prevent further escalation.
- Country:
- Nepal
An indefinite curfew has been imposed in the Gaur municipality of Nepal's Madhesh province following violent clashes between two communities. The decision came after a series of escalating confrontations, initially sparked by a dispute during a wedding procession on Thursday evening.
The clashes resulted in at least eight individuals, including two police officers, suffering injuries. On Saturday, a prohibitory order was initially in effect from 1 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., but incidents prompted an extension to curb further violence. The District Administration Office has enforced restrictions under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act.
Authorities have deployed hundreds of riot police and suspended public movement and gatherings in the affected area. This prohibition will continue indefinitely as tensions in Gaur persist, impacting the daily lives of local residents while officials work to resolve the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrests Made Following Shivaji Jayanti Clashes in Bagalkote
Clashes in Banswada: A Clash of Communities Over Religious Music
Tensions Surge in Lyon as Far-Right and Far-Left Clashes Escalate
Political Turmoil Erupts in Kamareddy: Land Dispute Sparks Clashes
Prime Minister Meloni Clashes with Courts Amid Justice Reform Debate