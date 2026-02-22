Left Menu

Terror from the Skies: Russia's Relentless Strikes on Ukraine

Russia launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and causing casualties. The strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, and central Ukraine, resulting in damage and fires. Ukrainian officials call for international sanctions, condemning the ongoing attacks as terrorist acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, Russia has launched a barrage of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, focusing on crippling its energy infrastructure. Ukrainian military officials confirmed that these strikes resulted in significant damage and at least one fatality, adding to the growing list of casualties. Regional governors reported fires and structural damage following the overnight assaults on Kyiv, Odesa, and other central regions.

Authorities, including Kyiv's regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk, highlighted extensive damage across several districts, with homes destroyed, while Odesa's governor, Oleh Kiper, noted fires at energy sites that have since been contained. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha strongly condemned the attacks as terrorist actions, urging the global community to act decisively against Russia.

The strikes are part of a sustained campaign by Russia, targeting Ukraine's power plants, substations, and gas infrastructure since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. As Moscow intensifies its efforts to weaken Ukraine's military capabilities, calls for sanctions against the Kremlin grow louder, underscoring the need for international intervention.

