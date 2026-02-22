Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP's Two-Year Achievement Proposal in Rajasthan Assembly

Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rafiq Khan, criticized the BJP government for allegedly using the House as a publicity platform by discussing a proposal about its two-year achievements. The controversy led to repeated adjournments, with Khan labeling the move as against parliamentary traditions and a misuse of the House.

Controversy Erupts Over BJP's Two-Year Achievement Proposal in Rajasthan Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the Rajasthan Assembly, a major controversy unfolded when Congress chief whip Rafiq Khan accused the ruling BJP of turning the House into a publicity platform. The tension arose after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel introduced a report on the government's two-year achievements, prompting uproar and adjournments during the session.

Khan, also an MLA for Adarsh Nagar, termed the initiative 'unfortunate' and disrespectful to parliamentary conventions. He argued that the Assembly should not be used for such purposes and criticized the government for appearing inflexible in its approach.

The Congress leader further noted that although discussions on annual reports are common, the current proposal did not align with what was agreed upon in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. He stressed that the Assembly should focus on public issues rather than self-congratulatory agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

