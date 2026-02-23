Left Menu

Ukraine's Astonishing Gains: A New Chapter on the Southern Frontline

Ukraine has recaptured 400 square kilometers of territory in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region since January. Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi highlights these successes amid pressure from the US for a peace deal. Despite ongoing conflict, Kyiv's gains challenge narratives of Russian dominance in the prolonged war.

Ukraine has achieved significant territorial gains along the southern frontline, reclaiming 400 square kilometers since January, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. This progress in the Dnipropetrovsk region marks a contrast to Russia's slow, costly advances in the war nearing its fourth anniversary.

The Ukrainian government aims to demonstrate its resilience to global audiences and U.S. President Donald Trump, especially amid American pressures for a peace agreement. While Syrskyi's statement did not specify how much of the terrain was previously occupied by Russian forces, it underscores Ukraine's strategic victories.

As the conflict continues, battle lines have blurred, with drones dominating the skies, pushing soldiers into cover, creating contested zones. Despite Trump's assertion that Ukraine should make concessions, Kyiv and European allies emphasize that Russia's territorial gains remain minimal at high costs. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has commended Ukraine's recent achievements.

