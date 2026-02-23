Left Menu

Romantic Rendezvous Leads to Capture of Cartel Kingpin

Mexico's most wanted cartel boss, El Mencho, was captured and killed based on intelligence provided by his romantic partner. His death has sparked retaliatory violence. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assures public safety as her top priority, with no reported roadblocks on Monday morning.

The downfall of Mexico's most elusive cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera, known as El Mencho, unfolded on Sunday morning when he was captured and killed. The breakthrough stemmed from information provided by El Mencho's romantic partner, according to Mexican Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla.

The capture of the Jalisco New Generation cartel leader has incited a wave of violent retribution across Mexico as cartel members seek revenge. Mexican authorities are now on high alert, anticipating further incidents.

President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the nation on Monday. She confirmed there are no roadblocks currently and emphasized that the government's top priority is restoring peace and ensuring the security of Mexican citizens. Efforts are underway to stabilize the situation following the cartel chief's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

