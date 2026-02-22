Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP Over Corruption and Misgovernance in UP
SP President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government in UP for alleged corruption and failing infrastructure projects, while questioning development claims. He accused the party of spreading communal tension and neglecting the environment, and emphasized the growth of the PDA movement to protect democracy and social fabric.
In a scathing critique, Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly intensified corruption and misgovernance.
Speaking at a party press conference, Yadav dismissed the government's development claims as baseless, referring to infrastructure woes and rising instances of corruption.
The former chief minister also accused the BJP of fostering communal tension and criticized environmental neglect while advocating for the PDA movement's expansion to unite communities.
