Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP Over Corruption and Misgovernance in UP

In a scathing critique, Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly intensified corruption and misgovernance.

Speaking at a party press conference, Yadav dismissed the government's development claims as baseless, referring to infrastructure woes and rising instances of corruption.

The former chief minister also accused the BJP of fostering communal tension and criticized environmental neglect while advocating for the PDA movement's expansion to unite communities.