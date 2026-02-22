Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP Government of Targeting Spiritual Leader

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing critique of the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, following a Prayagraj court's directive to file an FIR against Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati under the POCSO Act. In a press conference held in Lucknow, Yadav accused the state authorities of deliberately targeting the spiritual leader stemming from a 20-year-old case.

Yadav highlighted the alleged mistreatment faced by the Shankaracharya, drawing attention to a previous dharna during extreme cold conditions. Criticizing the government's actions, Yadav stated, 'In our Sanatan tradition, such treatment of a Shankaracharya is an unprecedented act.' The controversy has been fueled by a complaint from Shakumbhari Peethadhishwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, linked to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, who alleged sexual exploitation of minors at the Shankaracharya's ashram, presenting a CD as evidence to the court.

Yadav also took aim at Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, pointing out that the complainant is his disciple, suggesting a past error in retracting charges against Rambhadracharya. Meanwhile, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has labeled the allegations as 'fabricated,' framing the legal battle as an internal crisis within the Hindu community. With the court's order, a formal complaint under Section 173(4) had been filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari, who alleges minor exploitation and seeks stringent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)