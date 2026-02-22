Akhilesh Yadav's Critique: Corruption and Misgovernance in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, pointing to rampant corruption and misgovernance. Speaking at a press conference, Yadav questioned the government's development narrative, describing current infrastructure projects as rife with irregularities and corruption.

Yadav expressed significant concerns over the environmental and infrastructural deterioration under BJP rule. He cited the mismanagement of river-cleaning initiatives and poor-quality work leading to infrastructural failures, such as water tank bursts, as evidence of the administration's failures. His comments extend to broader political issues, alleging the BJP's use of social media to incite division and the strategic withdrawal of security from opposition members as tactics to destabilize his party.

The Samajwadi Party leader also criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's overseas visits amid state neglect and called out the government for stalling previous industrial and technological progress initiated by his party. He concluded with a firm stance on the expansion of the PDA movement, aimed at unifying marginalized communities and safeguarding democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)