Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi Over Controversial Indo-US Trade Deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the Indo-US interim trade deal, calling it a betrayal to Indian farmers. He has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the agreement, citing alleged external pressures involving the 'Epstein files' and a criminal case against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US.

Gandhi, speaking at the 'Kisan Mahachaupal' rally, suggested the deal, which had been stalled, was suddenly approved due to these pressures. He accused Modi of not consulting key ministers before pushing it through, alleging it compromised several sectors, including agriculture and data.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, claiming the deal highlights a 'surrender' by Modi's government and poses a threat to democracy. He accused the Prime Minister of evading media scrutiny and avoiding open dialogues, illustrating a broader pattern of intimidation against political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)