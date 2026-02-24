The British government has announced sanctions against Georgian television stations Imedi and Postv, accusing them of disseminating misinformation about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This decision is part of a broader initiative marking the fourth anniversary of the 2022 conflict.

Imedi and Postv have been specifically targeted for propagating narratives purported to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial claims. The sanctions have been met with resistance from the channels, with Imedi labeling them 'worthless,' while Postv's founder Shalva Ramishvili questioned the motives behind the UK's decision.

These measures will freeze the broadcasters' assets in the UK and prohibit their owners from operating other businesses within Britain. The development reflects a heightened authoritarian trend in Georgia, despite its previous democratic stance post-Soviet Union era.

