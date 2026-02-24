Left Menu

UK Sanctions Georgian TV Channels Over Russian War Narratives

The UK imposed sanctions on Georgian TV channels Imedi and Postv for spreading misleading information about Russia’s war in Ukraine. These sanctions align with a broader UK package addressing 297 entities on the fourth anniversary of the conflict. Imedi and Postv criticized the move, deeming it unjust.

The British government has announced sanctions against Georgian television stations Imedi and Postv, accusing them of disseminating misinformation about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This decision is part of a broader initiative marking the fourth anniversary of the 2022 conflict.

Imedi and Postv have been specifically targeted for propagating narratives purported to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial claims. The sanctions have been met with resistance from the channels, with Imedi labeling them 'worthless,' while Postv's founder Shalva Ramishvili questioned the motives behind the UK's decision.

These measures will freeze the broadcasters' assets in the UK and prohibit their owners from operating other businesses within Britain. The development reflects a heightened authoritarian trend in Georgia, despite its previous democratic stance post-Soviet Union era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

