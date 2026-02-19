Dermatologist Under Fire: Misinformation Scandal Over Nandini Milk

A city-based dermatologist, Dr. Sharanya Padma, faces legal scrutiny after allegations surfaced that she spread misinformation about Nandini milk products on social media. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) officer, Padmavathi R, lodged a complaint claiming such misinformation could mislead the public.

In online posts, Dr. Padma criticized Nandini's cream bun and strawberry-flavored milk products, alleging they contain harmful chemicals that might cause autoimmune diseases and cancer. She questioned the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's approval of such products, arguing that artificial colors and preservatives are used.

KMF issued a statement refuting the claims, reassuring consumers of their products' safety and condemning the baseless allegations. They emphasized adherence to food safety standards and are contemplating legal action against those spreading false propaganda. The police are investigating the matter.

