Haryana's Drug Problem: AAP vs. Government

The Aam Aadmi Party claims the Haryana government is shielding drug smugglers while harassing honest police officers like Constable Sunil Sandhu. Allegations include threats against Sandhu's family and false cases by senior officials. AAP urges Chief Minister Saini to address the drug issue instead of targeting Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:15 IST
Haryana's Drug Problem: AAP vs. Government
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched serious accusations against the Haryana government, stating that it is shielding drug smugglers and unfairly targeting honest police officers.

Anurag Dhanda, AAP's National Media in-charge, contrasted Haryana's alleged inaction with Punjab's aggressive measures against drug traffickers, accusing Haryana of becoming a safe haven for these criminal activities.

Dhanda highlighted the troubling case of Constable Sunil Sandhu, who publicly denied receiving necessary support from superiors and claimed harassment through anonymous threats after acting against drug peddlers. The AAP has challenged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to prioritize combating the drug menace over regional political posturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

