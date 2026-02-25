BJP Strategizes for Crucial Rajya Sabha Elections in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a strategy meeting on Tuesday to prepare for the imminent Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. This critical gathering took place at the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, known as 'Varsha,' according to party insiders.

The BJP has decided to nominate four candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament. Additionally, sources indicate that Union Minister and ally Ramdas Athawale is expected to contest with the BJP's backing. The party is actively calculating how to ensure victory for its potential sixth candidate, according to a party leader.

Based on current Assembly strength, the BJP is poised to secure five seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) anticipates winning one. The party is in discussions regarding possible candidates, but names have yet to be disclosed, the leader mentioned.