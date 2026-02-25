Left Menu

BJP Strategizes for Crucial Rajya Sabha Elections in Maharashtra

The BJP convened a meeting to formulate its strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. The party plans to field four candidates and support ally Ramdas Athawale. The BJP aims to secure five of the seven seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to win one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:17 IST
BJP Strategizes for Crucial Rajya Sabha Elections in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a strategy meeting on Tuesday to prepare for the imminent Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. This critical gathering took place at the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, known as 'Varsha,' according to party insiders.

The BJP has decided to nominate four candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament. Additionally, sources indicate that Union Minister and ally Ramdas Athawale is expected to contest with the BJP's backing. The party is actively calculating how to ensure victory for its potential sixth candidate, according to a party leader.

Based on current Assembly strength, the BJP is poised to secure five seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) anticipates winning one. The party is in discussions regarding possible candidates, but names have yet to be disclosed, the leader mentioned.

TRENDING

1
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
2
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global
3
Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

 Global
4
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026