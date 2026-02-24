VK Sasikala Unveils Political Ambitions with New Party Launch

In a stirring announcement, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala declared her ambitions to ignite a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu by forming a fresh Dravidian party. The announcement, made during an event marking J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, promises to challenge existing political dynamics.

Sasikala, once a confidante of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, assured supporters that her party would champion the causes of the common man, drawing inspiration from CN Annadurai, MGR, and Jayalalithaa. Aiming to participate in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, she unveiled a new flag representing her vision.

Unfazed by past challenges, including imprisonment and allegations concerning Jayalalithaa's demise, Sasikala is determined to establish her new political identity. She voiced strong criticism against AIADMK's leadership, especially targeting Edappadi K Palaniswami and vowed to establish a governance framework rooted in equality and opportunities for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)