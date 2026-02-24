Left Menu

VK Sasikala Unveils Political Ambitions with New Party Launch

VK Sasikala, former AIADMK leader and confidante of late J Jayalalithaa, announced her plans to establish a new political party, aiming to shake up Tamil Nadu politics in the upcoming elections. She promises a Dravidian party for the common man, marking a new political chapter inspired by leaders like MGR and Jayalalithaa.

In a stirring announcement, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala declared her ambitions to ignite a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu by forming a fresh Dravidian party. The announcement, made during an event marking J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, promises to challenge existing political dynamics.

Sasikala, once a confidante of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, assured supporters that her party would champion the causes of the common man, drawing inspiration from CN Annadurai, MGR, and Jayalalithaa. Aiming to participate in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, she unveiled a new flag representing her vision.

Unfazed by past challenges, including imprisonment and allegations concerning Jayalalithaa's demise, Sasikala is determined to establish her new political identity. She voiced strong criticism against AIADMK's leadership, especially targeting Edappadi K Palaniswami and vowed to establish a governance framework rooted in equality and opportunities for all.

