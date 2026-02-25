Left Menu

Balen Shah: From Rapper to Political Powerhouse in Nepal's Shifting Political Landscape

Balen Shah, a former rapper and current political figure in Nepal, is making waves as a prime ministerial candidate. His popularity among young Nepalis is surging, driven by his social media presence and his achievements as Kathmandu's mayor. Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party aims to transform Nepal's socio-economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 07:59 IST
In the aftermath of a historic uprising in Nepal, rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah is emerging as a prominent figure in the country's political arena. His social media-driven popularity and achievements as the mayor of Kathmandu have catapulted him to the forefront of the race for prime minister.

Shah, who previously used his music to critique the establishment, is seen as a fresh alternative to the traditional political elite. His centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party has pledged to promote balanced foreign relations and tackle domestic challenges such as unemployment and infrastructure development.

Despite his surge in popularity, Shah faces criticism for his mayoral actions and skepticism about his ability to navigate Nepal's complex political landscape. His potential success as prime minister will depend heavily on the expertise and support of his team, as well as his ability to address corruption and administrative inefficiencies.

