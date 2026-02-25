Balen Shah: From Rapper to Political Powerhouse in Nepal's Shifting Political Landscape

In the aftermath of a historic uprising in Nepal, rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah is emerging as a prominent figure in the country's political arena. His social media-driven popularity and achievements as the mayor of Kathmandu have catapulted him to the forefront of the race for prime minister.

Shah, who previously used his music to critique the establishment, is seen as a fresh alternative to the traditional political elite. His centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party has pledged to promote balanced foreign relations and tackle domestic challenges such as unemployment and infrastructure development.

Despite his surge in popularity, Shah faces criticism for his mayoral actions and skepticism about his ability to navigate Nepal's complex political landscape. His potential success as prime minister will depend heavily on the expertise and support of his team, as well as his ability to address corruption and administrative inefficiencies.