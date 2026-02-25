Congress Criticizes Modi's Embrace of Israeli PM Amid Global Scrutiny
The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Israel, accusing him of showing 'moral cowardice' by supporting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid global criticism. Congress leaders demand acknowledgment of the suffering in Gaza and the Palestinians' plight during Modi's visit.
The Congress party launched a vehement criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Israel, highlighting his alleged 'moral cowardice' in embracing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This comes at a time when Netanyahu faces international scrutiny for actions in Gaza and the West Bank.
Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vocally expressed their disapproval, with Ramesh recalling India's earlier positions on Palestinian issues and Gandhi Vadra urging Modi to acknowledge the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during his Israeli visit. Their remarks emphasize India's historical support for peace and justice.
Modi's visit, aimed at strengthening India-Israel defense and trade relations, marks his second trip to the country in nine years. Despite Congress's objections, the government prioritizes elevating bilateral ties, even as accusations of neglecting Palestinian concerns surface.
