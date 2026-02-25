Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Embrace of Israeli PM Amid Global Scrutiny

The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Israel, accusing him of showing 'moral cowardice' by supporting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid global criticism. Congress leaders demand acknowledgment of the suffering in Gaza and the Palestinians' plight during Modi's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 09:18 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Embrace of Israeli PM Amid Global Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party launched a vehement criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Israel, highlighting his alleged 'moral cowardice' in embracing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This comes at a time when Netanyahu faces international scrutiny for actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vocally expressed their disapproval, with Ramesh recalling India's earlier positions on Palestinian issues and Gandhi Vadra urging Modi to acknowledge the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during his Israeli visit. Their remarks emphasize India's historical support for peace and justice.

Modi's visit, aimed at strengthening India-Israel defense and trade relations, marks his second trip to the country in nine years. Despite Congress's objections, the government prioritizes elevating bilateral ties, even as accusations of neglecting Palestinian concerns surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

 Global
2
Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

 India
3
Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

 India
4
Shaheen Afridi Lauds Harry Brook's Sensational Innings in T20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi Lauds Harry Brook's Sensational Innings in T20 World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026