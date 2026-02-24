India-Israel Joint Effort Against Terrorism: Renewed Resolve and Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Israel have reconfirmed their 'zero tolerance' stance on terrorism, agreeing to bolster bilateral efforts against the global menace. The reaffirmation came during a high-profile meeting of their joint working group on counter-terrorism held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The discussions preceded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to Israel, underscoring the strategic importance of the two nations' partnership in fighting terrorism. Amidst rising global terrorist threats, both sides emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive and sustained approach to counter-terrorism, extending cooperation through information exchange and law enforcement coordination.

The countries' collaborative efforts will extend across multilateral platforms, including the UN and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). As they reviewed traditional and emerging threats like terrorist recruitment and technology misuse, India and Israel reiterated their commitment to holding perpetrators of heinous attacks accountable, showcasing an unwavering resolve against terrorist activities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)