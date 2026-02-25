Tragic Loss: Veer Soren's Sudden Passing
Veer Soren, grandson of Champai Soren, tragically passed away in Kulu, Himachal Pradesh, at age 19. Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep sorrow over the news. Veer's sudden illness led to his hospitalization but sadly, he could not be saved, leaving the Soren family in profound grief.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep condolences following the untimely death of Veer Soren, grandson of former CM and BJP leader Champai Soren.
Veer Soren, 19, tragically passed away in Kulu, Himachal Pradesh, after being hospitalized for a sudden illness. Despite medical efforts, he could not be saved.
Soren's unfortunate passing has left the family in deep mourning, with the Chief Minister extending his support and prayers for the bereaved family.
