EDP Renovaveis Eyes Growth Amid Enhanced U.S. Regulatory Clarity

EDP Renovaveis, the fourth-largest wind producer globally, is optimistic about expanding in the U.S. market after regulatory uncertainties eased. CEO Miguel Stilwell de Andrade emphasized strong growth in 2025, driven by increasing electricity demand and clear regulatory frameworks. The company focuses on solar and battery storage technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:51 IST
EDP Renovaveis, the world's fourth-largest wind producer, expressed confidence in its growth prospects in the U.S. market. This follows a year marked by regulatory clarity, the company's CEO said on Wednesday. Last January, former President Donald Trump issued orders that had stalled new offshore wind projects.

CEO Miguel Stilwell de Andrade highlighted that despite initial perceptions of risk, regulatory frameworks have become clearer in the past year. As a result, EDP Renovaveis experienced significant growth in 2025 and anticipates continued success in the coming years.

With a recurring net profit increase of 50% in 2025, driven by U.S. capacity growth, the company sees promising market conditions. Surging electricity demand in the U.S., particularly from data centers and reindustrialization efforts, supports investments in solar and battery storage technologies.

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

