J&K Deputy CM Stands Firm Amidst ACB Raid

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary defended his brother Vijay Singh after an ACB raid over disproportionate assets. Choudhary claimed the action was revenge-driven, affirming faith in judicial resolution. He praised Singh's fight against militancy, alleging police rivalry hindered his brother's career progression.

Surinder Kumar Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary has come forward to defend his brother, Vijay Singh, following a raid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) concerning alleged disproportionate assets. Choudhary described the action as motivated by revenge, vowing to tackle the issue legally while expressing confidence in India's judicial system.

He praised his brother's service record, highlighting Singh's battles against militancy in regions like Gursai and Thanamandi. Choudhary asserted that Singh's career exemplifies courage and professionalism in confronting crime and insurgency. Despite the challenges, the Deputy CM reiterated their commitment to clearing his brother's name through judicial processes.

Choudhary accused internal rivalries within the police of obstructing Vijay Singh's promotions, intending to tarnish the family's reputation. He emphasized their resolve in the face of accusations and predicted the ultimate triumph of truth.

