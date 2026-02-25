Congress Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Governor's Address
Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the Governor's address, claiming it repeated old points and misled the public. He highlighted unaddressed issues such as farm loan waivers, corruption, and education challenges. Wadettiwar questioned the government's economic goals, citing inadequate funds for healthcare and educational infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a critical analysis of the Maharashtra Governor's address, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the speech of reiterating old points and misleading the public. Participating in the legislative assembly session on Wednesday, Wadettiwar highlighted the government's failure to tackle persistent issues like farm loan waivers and rising corruption.
The Congress leader criticized the government's handling of the economy, questioning its ambitious targets of transforming Maharashtra into a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047. Wadettiwar demanded transparency on the progress of earlier commitments, such as the USD 1 trillion economy goal by 2024, and pointed out inadequacies in healthcare funding.
Addressing educational concerns, Wadettiwar noted the lack of teachers in over 2,200 schools, with several Marathi-medium schools shutting down. He suggested reallocating funds from the 2027 Kumbh Mela works to the education sector. Corruption allegations included selective contract awards and environmental degradation near Nagpur.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Partners with University of Bristol for Empowering Education
Chief Justice Takes Bold Stand Against Judicial Corruption Allegations in NCERT Curriculum
Controversy Erupts Over Corruption Section in NCERT Textbook
CJI Slams NCERT Over Judicial Corruption Chapter
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 tabled; outlay up from Rs 3,674 crore in 2025-26 budget.