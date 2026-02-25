Congress Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Governor's Address

In a critical analysis of the Maharashtra Governor's address, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the speech of reiterating old points and misleading the public. Participating in the legislative assembly session on Wednesday, Wadettiwar highlighted the government's failure to tackle persistent issues like farm loan waivers and rising corruption.

The Congress leader criticized the government's handling of the economy, questioning its ambitious targets of transforming Maharashtra into a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047. Wadettiwar demanded transparency on the progress of earlier commitments, such as the USD 1 trillion economy goal by 2024, and pointed out inadequacies in healthcare funding.

Addressing educational concerns, Wadettiwar noted the lack of teachers in over 2,200 schools, with several Marathi-medium schools shutting down. He suggested reallocating funds from the 2027 Kumbh Mela works to the education sector. Corruption allegations included selective contract awards and environmental degradation near Nagpur.