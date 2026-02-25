Left Menu

Congress Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Governor's Address

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the Governor's address, claiming it repeated old points and misled the public. He highlighted unaddressed issues such as farm loan waivers, corruption, and education challenges. Wadettiwar questioned the government's economic goals, citing inadequate funds for healthcare and educational infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:51 IST
Congress Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Governor's Address
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical analysis of the Maharashtra Governor's address, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the speech of reiterating old points and misleading the public. Participating in the legislative assembly session on Wednesday, Wadettiwar highlighted the government's failure to tackle persistent issues like farm loan waivers and rising corruption.

The Congress leader criticized the government's handling of the economy, questioning its ambitious targets of transforming Maharashtra into a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047. Wadettiwar demanded transparency on the progress of earlier commitments, such as the USD 1 trillion economy goal by 2024, and pointed out inadequacies in healthcare funding.

Addressing educational concerns, Wadettiwar noted the lack of teachers in over 2,200 schools, with several Marathi-medium schools shutting down. He suggested reallocating funds from the 2027 Kumbh Mela works to the education sector. Corruption allegations included selective contract awards and environmental degradation near Nagpur.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

 India
2
Delhi Expands Atal Canteens Near Hospitals for Better Accessibility

Delhi Expands Atal Canteens Near Hospitals for Better Accessibility

 India
3
NCP Leader Calls for Realistic Governance Amid Maharashtra Challenges

NCP Leader Calls for Realistic Governance Amid Maharashtra Challenges

 India
4
FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026