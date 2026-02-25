Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over US Trade Deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging him to nullify the India-US interim trade deal. He accused Modi of evading the issue by traveling to Israel.

Gandhi, in a social media post, dubbed the Prime Minister as 'Narendra Surrender Modi', questioning the deal's implications and alleging it was made under duress. He suggested the agreement might harm Indian farmers, aligning his stance with recent US Supreme Court rulings.

The court deemed global tariffs imposed by former US President Trump as illegal, using this to urge Modi to show courage by scrapping what Gandhi terms an 'anti-farmer' deal. Gandhi attributed Modi's approval of the agreement to external manipulations, including threats involving the 'Epstein files' and issues related to industrialist Gautam Adani.

