Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over US Trade Deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging him to cancel the Indo-US interim trade deal. Gandhi questioned Modi's actions, suggesting external pressure and references to the US Supreme Court ruling on global tariffs. The agreement is labeled as detrimental to Indian farmers' interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over US Trade Deal
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging him to nullify the India-US interim trade deal. He accused Modi of evading the issue by traveling to Israel.

Gandhi, in a social media post, dubbed the Prime Minister as 'Narendra Surrender Modi', questioning the deal's implications and alleging it was made under duress. He suggested the agreement might harm Indian farmers, aligning his stance with recent US Supreme Court rulings.

The court deemed global tariffs imposed by former US President Trump as illegal, using this to urge Modi to show courage by scrapping what Gandhi terms an 'anti-farmer' deal. Gandhi attributed Modi's approval of the agreement to external manipulations, including threats involving the 'Epstein files' and issues related to industrialist Gautam Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Connectivity

Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Conne...

 India
2
Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

 India
3
Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

 India
4
Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026