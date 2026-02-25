AAP Blasts Akali on Drug Crisis Legacy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a sharp criticism against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal following his statement that drug smugglers and gangsters would be declared terrorists if his party regains power in Punjab.

AAP's state media in-charge, Baltej Pannu, expressed that the people of Punjab remember the 2007-2017 SAD-BJP coalition era, where, he claimed, synthetic drugs and gangster activities flourished. Pannu alleged that this period witnessed political patronage to criminals, deteriorating the law and order situation.

Pannu stated that the current government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been actively combating drug abuse and gangster culture through village-level committees and directed police action. He also criticized Sukhbir Badal's past tenure in light of unresolved incidents like the 2015 sacrilege and Kotkapura case.

(With inputs from agencies.)