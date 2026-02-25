Left Menu

Federal Judge Overturns Controversial Migrant Deportation Policy

A U.S. federal judge has ruled against a Trump-era policy that allows for rapid deportation of migrants to third countries. The decision, issued by Judge Brian Murphy, deems the policy unlawful and pauses its effect for 15 days to allow an appeal. The case may ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

A federal judge has deemed the Trump administration's fast-tracked migrant deportation policy unlawful. The policy, which allowed deportations to countries other than a migrant's own, was challenged due to concerns over insufficient opportunities for migrants to address fears of persecution or torture.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, appointed by President Joe Biden, issued the ruling in Boston. He granted the administration a 15-day pause to consider an appeal, signaling the case's potential journey to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court has engaged twice before in the matter, initially lifting a preliminary injunction aimed at protecting migrants' due process rights.

The ruling arose from a class-action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's policy. Critics argue the policy violates immigration law and due process by allowing quick deportations, sometimes with minimal notice, based on diplomatic assurances of safety in third countries. Government attorneys maintain the policy is vital for deporting high-risk individuals.

