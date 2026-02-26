Rachida Dati Resigns as French Culture Minister to Pursue Paris Mayoral Candidacy

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati has resigned from her governmental post to concentrate on her campaign to become the next mayor of Paris. The election, scheduled for March 15, sees her as a prominent contender.

Dati sent her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, who accepted it and praised her contributions to national culture. Macron's office conveyed his thanks for her service over the past two years and pledged his full support in her electoral endeavors.

In her ministerial role, Dati managed significant changes at the Louvre Museum. She leads the polls for the mayoral race, according to pollster Ifop, with a potential runoff set for March 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)