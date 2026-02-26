Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Kerala Government Over Housing Project Delays

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Kerala government for delays in a housing project for 2024 landslide victims. She blamed the state for slow land allotment, hindering the project's commencement. She also expressed concerns over sluggish central government funding for schemes, affecting her constituency's welfare activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:39 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called out the Kerala government for allegedly delaying the launch of a housing initiative meant for those affected by the 2024 Chooralmala landslide. She asserted that the state's slow land allotment has hindered the project's progress.

After attending a local meeting, Gandhi expressed her belief that Kerala's people seek a government change, hoping for swift advancements once it occurs. Despite challenges, including bureaucratic hurdles and land issues, Gandhi remains hopeful about timely project completion.

Gandhi also highlighted dissatisfaction with central and state government funding delays, emphasizing how these financial slowdowns impact welfare activities in her constituency.

