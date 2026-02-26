Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Kerala Government Over Housing Project Delays

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called out the Kerala government for allegedly delaying the launch of a housing initiative meant for those affected by the 2024 Chooralmala landslide. She asserted that the state's slow land allotment has hindered the project's progress.

After attending a local meeting, Gandhi expressed her belief that Kerala's people seek a government change, hoping for swift advancements once it occurs. Despite challenges, including bureaucratic hurdles and land issues, Gandhi remains hopeful about timely project completion.

Gandhi also highlighted dissatisfaction with central and state government funding delays, emphasizing how these financial slowdowns impact welfare activities in her constituency.