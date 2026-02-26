Left Menu

Congress's Grassroots Revival: Nagaland Edition

The opposition Congress is undergoing a grassroots restructuring process in Nagaland, focusing on reviving its organisation with feedback from party workers. The initiative, led by Congress Seva Dal chief organiser Lalji Desai, aims to engage at all levels, appoint leaders, and establish a functional structure in 45 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:22 IST
Congress's Grassroots Revival: Nagaland Edition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is initiating a transformative grassroots restructuring process in Nagaland to reinvigorate its organisation, according to senior leader Lalji Desai. Speaking at a press conference in Kohima, Desai outlined plans for the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', designed to solicit feedback from party members at all tiers.

Desai emphasized the Congress's commitment to a bottom-up decision-making process by actively involving grassroots workers. He assured that all party workers could engage with his team through group or individual consultative meetings. The focus is on identifying potential leaders to strengthen the party after 23 years in opposition.

The initiative includes participation from senior leaders across multiple states and features a comprehensive training program for district Congress committee presidents. Desai revealed that the goal is to ensure a fully functional organisational structure across Nagaland's districts and regions within 45 days.

TRENDING

1

Pakistan Senate Greenlights Groundbreaking Virtual Assets Bill 2025

 Pakistan
2
India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

 Global
3
Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

 India
4
Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026