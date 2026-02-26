Congress's Grassroots Revival: Nagaland Edition

The Congress party is initiating a transformative grassroots restructuring process in Nagaland to reinvigorate its organisation, according to senior leader Lalji Desai. Speaking at a press conference in Kohima, Desai outlined plans for the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', designed to solicit feedback from party members at all tiers.

Desai emphasized the Congress's commitment to a bottom-up decision-making process by actively involving grassroots workers. He assured that all party workers could engage with his team through group or individual consultative meetings. The focus is on identifying potential leaders to strengthen the party after 23 years in opposition.

The initiative includes participation from senior leaders across multiple states and features a comprehensive training program for district Congress committee presidents. Desai revealed that the goal is to ensure a fully functional organisational structure across Nagaland's districts and regions within 45 days.